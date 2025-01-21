Indore Man Dies by Suicide, Leaves Note Blaming Wife and In-Laws

A 28-year-old man was found hanging in his home in the Banganga area of Indore late Monday night. Police discovered a 14-page suicide note in which the victim blamed his wife and in-laws for his death.

According to media reports, the victim, identified as Nitin Padiyar, a professional photographer, addressed the note to his mother, urging her not to cry after his death. He held his wife, mother-in-law, and sisters-in-law responsible for his extreme decision. In the note, Padiyar also appealed to the government to reform laws, claiming they were being misused by women. He urged young men to marry only with legal agreements.

Padiyar had reportedly married Harsha Sharma, a woman he had been in a relationship with. However, their relationship soured, and Harsha moved to her parents' house. She later filed for divorce and demanded financial support. Padiyar's family alleged that she and her family were pressuring him to pay ₹30 lakh as part of a settlement. The pressure of meeting this demand and the stress it caused were mentioned in the suicide note as contributing factors to Padiyar’s decision. His family stated that he had been visibly distressed in recent weeks.

Police have sent Padiyar’s body for a post-mortem and are continuing to investigate the case.

Suicide Prevention and Mental Health Helpline Numbers:

Tele Manas (Ministry of Health) – 14416 or 1800 891 4416; NIMHANS – 91 80 26995000 /5100 /5200 /5300 /5400; Arpita Suicide Prevention Helpline – 080-23655557; iCALL – 022-25521111 and 9152987821; Peak Mind – 080-456 87786; Vandrevala Foundation – 9999 666 555; COOJ Mental Health Foundation (COOJ) – 0832-2252525.