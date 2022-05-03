Jamshedpur: With message to practice courage, conviction, 500 students graduate from XLRI

More than 500 students of Xavier School of Management (XLRI) in the Jamshedpur district of Jharkhand graduates this year with the lesson to "show courage and conviction in combating the crisis and make a comeback when things settle down".

Extending wishes to the graduating students, XLRI Director Fr. Paul Fernandes. S.J., said, "I want you to excel, sustain, succeed and we strengthen you as you walk forward."

Meanwhile, the Chief Guest of the Graduating Ceremony former Chief Executive Officer of IDFC Foundation said that "Passion and execution combined with perfection will help you achieve goals".

"Be a role model and an exemplar who can live up to values. Doing things right is different from doing the right things. Compromise on tactics if required, but not on values.", he added.

A total of 562 students graduated with 2 batches of PGCBM ( Postgraduate Certificate in Business Management-37 and 38) comprising 126 students, 2 batches of PGCHRM (Postgraduate Certificate in Human Resource Management- 29 and 30) comprising 234 students, 1 batch of PGCBA (Postgraduate Certificate in Business Analytics - 3) comprising 38 students, 1 batch of PGCF ( Postgraduate Certificate in Finance-1) comprising 18 students, 1 batch of PGCSL ( Postgraduate Certificate in Senior Leadership-3) comprising 87 students and 1 batch of EDAMP (Executive Diploma in Advanced Management for Senior Managers Program -1) comprising 59 students.

( With inputs from ANI )

