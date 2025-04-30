Jamshedpur’s Shambhavi Jaiswal emerges ICSE Class 10 all India topper with perfect score

Jamshedpur, April 30 Shambhavi Jaiswal, a student of Loyola School, Jamshedpur, has made the city proud by securing a perfect 100 per cent in the Indian Certificate of Secondary Education (ICSE) Class 10 examinations, emerging as the all-India topper.

The news of her unprecedented achievement brought joy and celebration from her home to her school.

Her parents, both doctors, were overwhelmed by the result and initially found it hard to believe that their daughter had topped the entire country.

Shambhavi credited her success to her parents and teachers. "I used to top at school, but I never imagined I would be the national topper," she told the media here on Wednesday.

"I set small goals for myself every day and worked consistently toward them. My mother stood by me throughout my preparation, patiently helping me clear every doubt -- big or small."

Shambhavi’s father, Dr Abhishek Jaiswal, heads the radiology department at Meherbai Tata Memorial Hospital (MTMH), while her mother, Dr Ojaswi Shankar, is a senior gynaecologist at Manipal Medical College Hospital.

Despite their demanding schedules, they remained deeply involved in their daughter’s academic journey.

Shambhavi prepared for the exams entirely through self-study. Her parents said she did not attend any coaching classes or tuitions and relied solely on school instruction and independent learning.

"She stayed focused on her goal and worked with unwavering dedication. We feel blessed and proud," her father said, calling her achievement a gift from God.

Loyola School Principal, Father Vinod Fernandes SJ, described Shambhavi’s feat as a historic moment for the school.

"It is a matter of immense pride. Her success will inspire many more students to strive for excellence," he said.

Outside academics, Shambhavi has been an active participant in debates and intellectual competitions and is also passionate about painting. She aspires to become a computer science engineer in the future.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor