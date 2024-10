Jaunpur Crime: 17-Year-Old Boy Beheaded in Fight Over Land in Kabiruddinpur Village

A 17-year-old boy was beheaded with a sword in a fight over a piece of land in Kabiruddinpur village on Wednesday, October 30. Superintendent of Police Ajaypal Sharma said the violence was a consequence of a land dispute between villagers Ramjeet Yadav and Lalta Yadav.

"Ramesh Yadav, son of Lalta Yadav, began clearing the disputed land this morning that flared up the tension," he said.