Jawaharlal Nehru University: ABVP, Left-Backed Student Groups Clash Over Selection of Election Committee

A clash erupted between two groups at Jawaharlal Nehru University (JNU) over the selection of election committee members at the School of Languages on Friday night, resulting in injuries to several students.

An official from the university reported that some students were admitted to Safdarjung Hospital for treatment. Videos circulating online depict scenes of violence, with one showing a man striking students with a stick and another showing a person hurling a bicycle at them.

Additional footage purportedly shows individuals being mobbed and assaulted by a group while university security personnel attempt to intervene. Both the ABVP and Left groups have lodged police complaints against each other. As of now, there has been no immediate response from the university administration, and the exact number of students injured during the incident remains unconfirmed.