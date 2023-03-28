JCB operator killed in avalanche in J-K's Kishtwar

Kishtwar (Jammu and Kashmir) [India], March 28 : A man was killed in an avalanche in Jammu and Kashmir's Kishtwar district on Tuesday, officials said.

"The man has been identified as a JCB operator, who was engaged in the clearance of snow over Sinthan Top, a popular mountain pass located between Breng Valley in Kokernag in the Anantnag district and Kishtwar district of Chenab Valley," officials added.

Earlier in February, Indian Army and J-K Police, in a joint operation, rescued a man who was buried under a pile of snow after an avalanche in Kupwara.

"The man was buried under a pile of snow, and after hours of joint operation, he was rescued," officials had said.

Earlier that month, two foreign nationals were killed in an avalanche in Jammu and Kashmir's Gulmarg.

However, 19 foreign nationals and 2 local guides were rescued later.

Baramulla police informed through a statement that three teams comprising twenty-one Foreign nationals and two local guides went to Affarwat Gulmarg for skiing.

The skiing teams were trapped in Hapatkhud Kangdori, situated in Gulmarg, where the people went skiing.

On receiving the information Baramulla police mobilized joint rescue teams of JKP and the tourism department and they reached the site of the avalanche.

The joint rescue operations by the Jammu Kashmir Police and the tourism department saved twenty-one out of the trapped twenty-three people. Two foreign nationals lost their lives. Their bodies were sent to the hospital for further medical and legal procedures.

