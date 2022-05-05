VIDEO! JCB Tire Bursts: JCB's tire bursts while inflating, 2 dead

A heartbreaking incident has come to light from Siltara in Raipur, Chhattisgarh. JCB's tire burst while filling air. Two employees present there were killed in the incident. The deceased were identified as Rajpal and Pranjan. The incident was captured on camera - the blast was so horrific that both young men standing near the tires were thrown into the air. Not only that, but some of their body parts were lying around. Also, JCB's tires were blown away in the air. According to Rajesh Jan Pal, in-charge of Siltara Chowki, Rajpal Singh (32) and Pranjan Namdev (32) were working in the garage of Ghankun Steels Pvt Ltd in Siltara area.

Both of them were inflating JCB's tires at around 3.30 pm. Suddenly there was a loud sound coming from the tires. One died on the spot and another died at the hospital. After the accident, after the autopsy of both the bodies, the police handed it over to the family.