JD(S) MLC Suraj Revanna Granted Conditional Bail in Sexual Abuse Case

Suraj Revanna, a member of the Karnataka Legislative Council and brother of former MP Prajwal Revanna, has been granted bail by a Karnataka court in connection with an alleged sexual abuse case. The People's Representative Court granted conditional bail to Revanna on Monday.

Suraj Revanna was arrested in connection with a case of alleged sexual abuse of a man and charged under sections Sections 377, 342, 506 and 34 of the Indian Penal Code. — ANI (@ANI) July 22, 2024

He faces charges under various sections of the Indian Penal Code (IPC), including Section 377, which pertains to unnatural sex. Revanna was arrested by the Hassan police on June 23, following an FIR registered at the Holenarasipura police station on June 22. The case stems from allegations made by a 27-year-old male party worker.

The complainant alleges that Suraj Revanna committed sexual abuse on June 16 at his Gannikada farm in Holenarasipura. According to the complaint, Revanna invited the victim to his farm, where he allegedly engaged in inappropriate conduct and threatened the complainant.

Suraj Revanna is part of a prominent political family in Karnataka. He is the son of JD(S) MLA HD Revanna and Bhavani Revanna, and the grandson of former Prime Minister HD Deve Gowda. The Revanna family has faced recent controversies, including allegations involving Prajwal Revanna and obscene videos.