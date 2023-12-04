JD(U) asks INDIA leaders to concentrate on ‘one seat, one candidate’ formula for 2024 LS polls

Patna, Dec 4 After a big jolt for the Congress party in three states, JD(U) MLC and chief spokesperson Neeraj Kumar has advocated implementation of the ‘one seat, one candidate’ formula in the Lok Sabha elections in 2024.

“The BJP won in three states and lost the election in Telangana. Narendra Modi is taking credit for the victory but he has to take blame for the loss too. Due to his political sins in Manipur, he did not dare go to neighbouring Mizoram for campaigning,” Kumar said. “Now the time has come for all regional parties, Left parties and the Congress to prepare strategies for the ‘one seat, one candidate’ formula to defeat the BJP in the Lok Sabha elections in 2024,” Kumar said.

Following the defeat of the Congress party, JD(U) spokesperson Nikhil Mandal said, “The INDIA bloc should go according to Nitish Kumar. As the Congress party was busy in the elections of five states, its leaders were not paying attention to the INDIA bloc. Now the Congress has contested elections and the results are also out. Nitish Kumar was the anchor of the INDIA bloc and he is capable of crossing the victory line.”

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor