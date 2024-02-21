JD(U) Leader Maheshwar Hazari Resigns As Bihar Assembly Deputy Speaker

Maheshwar Hazari, a JD(U) leader, tendered his resignation from the position of deputy speaker of the Bihar assembly, as confirmed by the Vidhan Sabha secretariat on Wednesday. According to an official notification, Hazari's resignation took effect from the forenoon of February 21.

Hazari, who has been serving as the deputy speaker since March 2021, is a second-term MLA representing the reserved Kalyanpur assembly constituency. He stated to reporters that his resignation was a voluntary decision made after consultations with Chief Minister Nitish Kumar, who also serves as the party's national president.

Hazari, who is also a former minister, did not reveal the cards when he was asked about speculations of getting a cabinet berth or a party ticket for Lok Sabha polls. I am a committed soldier of the party. I shall abide by any decision taken about me by the high command, he said.