JD(U) leader seeks special police monitoring of Tejashwi Yadav’s close aides

Patna, Dec 24 Janata Dal(U) MLC Neeraj Kumar on Wednesday wrote a letter to the Bihar Director General of Police (DGP) seeking special monitoring of the activities of Ramiz Nemat Khan, a close aide of Leader of Opposition Tejashwi Yadav, and Deva Gupta, the RJD’s candidate from the Motihari Sadar Assembly constituency.

In his letter, Neeraj Kumar stated that it is suspected that Ramiz Nemat Khan and Deva Gupta are accompanying Tejashwi Yadav during a foreign trip.

Referring to media reports dated December 5, Kumar wrote that during the ongoing Bihar Legislature session, information emerged suggesting that Tejashwi Yadav had gone abroad along with history-sheeter Ramiz Nemat Khan.

Kumar noted that Ramiz Nemat Khan is a resident of the Balrampur district (now Shravasti) in Uttar Pradesh.

He further mentioned that Khan’s father-in-law, Rizwan Zaheer Khan, is a two-time MP and one-time MLA from the Samajwadi Party, who is currently lodged in jail in a murder case.

Kumar also pointed out that Ramiz Nemat Khan’s wife, Zeba Rizwan, had contested the Tulsipur Assembly election while in jail, though she lost.

The JD(U) MLC further stated that during the 2021 district panchayat elections, Ramiz Nemat Khan, his wife Zeba Rizwan, and his father-in-law Rizwan Zaheer were among five people arrested in a murder case of Firoz alias Pappu, former chairman of the Tulsipur Nagar Panchayat.

Raising further concern, Neeraj Kumar wrote that if a history-sheeter could allegedly accompany the Leader of Opposition on a foreign trip, the possibility of Deva Gupta being part of the same trip cannot be ruled out.

Deva Gupta is the son of Hari Kishore Gupta, a resident of Chhatouni Chowk, Motihari Sadar (East Champaran), and the RJD’s candidate from Motihari Sadar for the 2025 Assembly elections.

The letter also stated that Deva Gupta’s name reportedly figures in the list of 100 wanted criminals issued by the East Champaran Police.

According to the letter, 28 serious criminal cases, including murder, extortion and land grabbing, are allegedly registered against him, and a reward of Rs one lakh has been announced for his arrest.

“Considering the above facts seriously, it is requested that the police keep close surveillance on persons with criminal backgrounds who are allegedly accompanying the Leader of Opposition, Tejashwi Yadav,” Neeraj Kumar wrote in his letter to the DGP.

