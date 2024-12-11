JD(U) MP Lovely Anand flays Lalu Prasad for controversial remark on Nitish Kumar

Patna Dec 11 JD (U) MP Lovely Anand, on Wednesday, hit out at Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD) supremo Lalu Prasad Yadav for making controversial remarks about Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar, calling them "inappropriate and disrespectful to women".

Anand argued that such statements demean not only the Chief Minister but also the dignity of women.

Anand's remarks reflect the broader outrage sparked by Lalu Yadav's statements, with her emphasising that the latter's words are unbecoming of someone who has held the position of Chief Minister of Bihar.

The JD(U) MP also asked Lalu Prasad Yadav to uphold the decorum that is expected from a senior political leader like him.

In addition, the JD(U) women's wing staged a protest march demanding an apology from Lalu Prasad Yadav.

They criticised the RJD supremo's language and stressed that such behaviour is inappropriate for a seasoned politician when addressing an elected Chief Minister.

This incident highlights heightened political tensions in Bihar, with JD(U) leaders rallying to defend Nitish Kumar's honour and denounce what they see as a breach of political etiquette by Lalu Prasad Yadav.

On the defeat of the JD(U) candidate in the Tirhut Graduate MLC by-election, Lovely Anand called for introspection and a collective review to identify the reasons behind the electoral defeat.

Despite this defeat, she emphasised the NDA's strong performance, noting its victories in the by-elections for four Assembly seats in Bihar.

When asked about her husband and strongman leader Anand Mohan Singh's remarks regarding Chirag Paswan, Lovely Anand clarified that those comments were made in a spirit of guidance and stressed that there is no discord within the NDA in Bihar.

Anand reaffirmed that the NDA alliance remains united and committed to its objectives, signaling confidence in its stability and collaborative approach.

These statements suggest that Lovely Anand is positioning the NDA as a unified and effective coalition, especially in contrast to perceived divisions within the opposition.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor