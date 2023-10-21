JD(U) slams Centre for naming rapid rail as 'NAMO Bharat'

Patna, Oct 21 The JD(U) slammed the Centre for naming the Rapid Rail service inaugurated by Prime Minister Narendra Modi from Ghaziabad on Friday as 'NAMO Bharat'.

JD-U National President Lalan Singh said: "His (Prime Minister Modi's) advisors are suggesting him to amend the country's Constitution... They will change the country's Constitution and make it the NAMO Constitution. This is the goal of BJP and the Centre."

Singh said that the BJP will be exposed in the upcoming elections. "During the Karnataka elections, everyone was saying that the BJP has a wave there. (But) When the result came, the BJP lost it badly. The results of five states will come out on December 3, and everyone will know the actual condition of the BJP," he said.

