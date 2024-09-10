JD(U) slams LoP Rahul for discussing India's internal matters in foreign land

Patna, Sep 10 JD(U) spokesperson Neeraj Kumar on Tuesday hit out at Leader of the Opposition (LoP) in the Lok Sabha, Rahul Gandhi, for discussing India's internal matters abroad.

LoP Rahul Gandhi made a remark on the recently-concluded General Elections in India, during an interaction at the prestigious Georgetown University and said, "I don't believe that in a fair election, the BJP would come anywhere near 240 seats. I would be surprised. They had a huge financial advantage and had locked our bank accounts.

“The Election Commission was doing what they wanted. The entire campaign was structured so that PM Modi could carry out his agenda across the country, with different designs for different states. I don’t see it as a free election. I see it as a heavily controlled election."

Speaking to IANS, Kumar condemned the Congress MP’s international comments as part of a troubling political trend.

"It is regrettable and concerning that addressing domestic policies while abroad has become a political fashion," Kumar said.

Kumar also questioned the LoP’s criticism of the RSS stating, “Rahul Gandhi, your party was in power for a long time, and you lifted the ban on those you are now criticising. Who are you holding accountable? You did as you liked.”

The JD(U) leader also challenged the former Congress chief’s claims about a caste census, remarking, “I heard your remarks. You said that you have done a caste census. Has the report of the Socio-Economic Census 2011 been published? Why did you not accept that there is a Congress party government in Karnataka? The report of the caste survey has not been made public till now.”

Additionally, Kumar praised Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar, noting that the United Nations recognised him as a ‘climate leader.’

“This climate leader has set an example in politics by conducting a caste survey,” he added.

Slamming Rahul Gandhi for discussing India while on foreign trips, he said, “Do not confuse your mind over politics and your 99 seats. It is not acceptable to discuss our internal issues abroad.”

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor