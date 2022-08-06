JEE Main 2022 Result to out today

The Joint Entrance Examination (JEE) Main session two will be declared today. Candidates can check their results on the official website jeemain.nta.nic.in. Candidates will need to enter login credentials- application number and date of birth to check their results.

The exam was held between July 25 and July 30 in two shifts. A total of 6.29 lakh candidates appeared for JEE (Main) 2022 July session. Candidates can check their results on websites nta.ac.in, ntaresults.nic.in, and jeemain.nta.nic.in.

For any queries or details, students can contact 011-40759000 or email at jeemain@nta.ac.in.