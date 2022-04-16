JEE Mains Session 1 begins today, check the guidelines

The JEE Mains Session 1 begins today. The exam is being conducted by the National Testing Agency (NTA).

Check the exam day guidelines for JEE MAINS session 1 2022

1. JEE Mains 2022 candidates need to carry the JEE Mains admit card along with the duly filled-in self-declaration form from the NTA website.

2. Candidates need to carry several other items for the JEE Mains exam:

A transparent ball point pen

Additional photograph to be pasted on the attendance sheet

Personal hand sanitizers

Personal transparent water bottle

Sugar tablets/fruits

3. Candidates are not allowed to carry the following into the exam halls: