JEE Mains Session 1 begins today, check the guidelines
By Lokmat English Desk | Published: April 16, 2022 12:15 PM2022-04-16T12:15:15+5:302022-04-16T12:15:40+5:30
The JEE Mains Session 1 begins today. The exam is being conducted by the National Testing Agency (NTA).
Check the exam day guidelines for JEE MAINS session 1 2022
1. JEE Mains 2022 candidates need to carry the JEE Mains admit card along with the duly filled-in self-declaration form from the NTA website.
2. Candidates need to carry several other items for the JEE Mains exam:
- A transparent ball point pen
- Additional photograph to be pasted on the attendance sheet
- Personal hand sanitizers
- Personal transparent water bottle
- Sugar tablets/fruits
3. Candidates are not allowed to carry the following into the exam halls:
- Instruments
- Geometry or pencil box
- Handbag or purse
- Any kind of paper/stationery/textual material (printed or written material)
- Edibles and water (loose or packed)
- Mobile phone/earphone/microphone/pager
- Calculator
- Docupen
- Slide rules
- Log tables
- Camera
- Tape recorder
- Electronic watches with facilities of calculator
- Any metallic item or electronic gadgets/devices