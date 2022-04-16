JEE Mains Session 1 begins today, check the guidelines

By Lokmat English Desk | Published: April 16, 2022 12:15 PM2022-04-16T12:15:15+5:302022-04-16T12:15:40+5:30

The JEE Mains Session 1 begins today. The exam is being conducted by the  National Testing Agency (NTA).  Check ...

The JEE Mains Session 1 begins today. The exam is being conducted by the  National Testing Agency (NTA). 

Check the exam day guidelines for JEE MAINS session 1 2022

1. JEE Mains 2022 candidates need to carry the JEE Mains admit card along with the duly filled-in self-declaration form from the NTA website.

2. Candidates need to carry several other items for the JEE Mains exam:

  • A transparent ball point pen
  • Additional photograph to be pasted on the attendance sheet
  • Personal hand sanitizers
  • Personal transparent water bottle
  • Sugar tablets/fruits

3. Candidates are not allowed to carry the following into the exam halls:

  • Instruments
  • Geometry or pencil box
  • Handbag or purse
  • Any kind of paper/stationery/textual material (printed or written material)
  • Edibles and water (loose or packed)
  • Mobile phone/earphone/microphone/pager
  • Calculator
  • Docupen
  • Slide rules
  • Log tables
  • Camera
  • Tape recorder
  • Electronic watches with facilities of calculator
  • Any metallic item or electronic gadgets/devices
