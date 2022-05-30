JEECUP postpones Uttar Pradesh Joint Entrance examination

Uttar Pradesh Joint Entrance Examination 2022 has been postponed by the Joint Entrance Examination Council, Uttar Pradesh (JEECUP). Candidates can check the exam notice at the official website jeecup.admissions.nic.in. The exam was scheduled to be conducted from June 6 to 10, 2022.

“Online CBT examinations of JEECUP (Polytechnic) 2022 have been postponed. The new date will be announced shortly,” reads the official notice. UPJEE is a state-level examination for the candidates who are seeking admission to the government and private polytechnic colleges of Uttar Pradesh.

As per the officials, the new dates will be announced soon and the admit card will be released shortly after the announcements of the dates. From Uttar Pradesh Joint Entrance Examination (Polytechnic) point of view the UP Polytechnic Admit Card 2022 is very important. No entry permission will be given to the candidate to sit for the examination without UP Polytechnic Admit Card 2022.