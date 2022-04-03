JEEStudentsWantJustice, students run campaign on Twitter demanding 4 attempts and postponing exam

The application process for Joint Entrance Examination (JEE) Main 2022 is underway now and will be closing on 5th April. The JEE Main 2022 exam will be held in two sessions this year - the first between April 21 and May 4, and the second will be from May 24 to May 29. Due to less gap between the exams and insufficient attempts the JEE Main aspirants on Twitter are running a campaign with Hashtag #JEEStudentsWantJustice. Not only students but National Students' Union of India (NSUI) members joined the campaign.

The students are demanding to postpone the 2nd session and four attempts instead of two for JEE. Cabinet Minister of Women and Child development and social welfare department, Anila Buendia, on her Twitter wrote "Reducing the number of attempts of #JEEMains at last moment and conducting it between the board exams without sufficient gap will drive students into a frenzy. I also request the authorities to listen to the rational demands of students."

While the National Students' Union of India (NSUI) member Tweeted "JEE Mains is an important exam that determines the future of lakhs of students. Uncertainty about these exams is a serious matter of concern for all of us. I urge the authorities to be empathetic towards the students of the nation."

JEE Mains is an important exam that determines the future of lakhs of students. Uncertainty pertaining to these exams is a serious matter of concern for all of us. I urge the authorities to be empathetic towards the students of the nation.#JEEStudentsWantJusticepic.twitter.com/xtMRBe5ilt — Aditya Bhagat (@adityabhagatcg) April 2, 2022

See the other tweets related to the #JEEStudentsWantJustice campaign,

SC has directed to submit the representation for JEE Mains to authorities. Some people already went for their representation, but NTA neglected to accept them.



NTA has not only ignore the students but also disrespected SC verdict.#JEEStudentsWantJusticepic.twitter.com/vNy8ddSRnf — Tara✨ (@ark_tara) April 2, 2022

It is up to the GOI to decide whether they want to give a bright and blooming career to the JEE aspirants or make them suffer for the rest of their lives!#JEEStudentsWantJusticepic.twitter.com/c6XUHgRY2q — NSUI Assam (@NSUIAssam) April 2, 2022