#JEEStudentsWantJustice, students run campaign on Twitter demanding 4 attempts and postponing exam
By Lokmat English Desk | Published: April 3, 2022 11:02 AM2022-04-03T11:02:40+5:302022-04-03T11:03:55+5:30
The application process for Joint Entrance Examination (JEE) Main 2022 is underway now and will be closing on 5th April. The JEE Main 2022 exam will be held in two sessions this year - the first between April 21 and May 4, and the second will be from May 24 to May 29. Due to less gap between the exams and insufficient attempts the JEE Main aspirants on Twitter are running a campaign with Hashtag #JEEStudentsWantJustice. Not only students but National Students' Union of India (NSUI) members joined the campaign.
The students are demanding to postpone the 2nd session and four attempts instead of two for JEE. Cabinet Minister of Women and Child development and social welfare department, Anila Buendia, on her Twitter wrote "Reducing the number of attempts of #JEEMains at last moment and conducting it between the board exams without sufficient gap will drive students into a frenzy. I also request the authorities to listen to the rational demands of students."
Reducing the number of attempts of #JEEMains at last moment and conducting it between the board exams without sufficient gap will drive students into frenzy.— Anila Bhendia (@AnilaBhendia) April 2, 2022
I also request the authorities to listen the rational demands of students. #JEEStudentsWantJustice
While the National Students' Union of India (NSUI) member Tweeted "JEE Mains is an important exam that determines the future of lakhs of students. Uncertainty about these exams is a serious matter of concern for all of us. I urge the authorities to be empathetic towards the students of the nation."
JEE Mains is an important exam that determines the future of lakhs of students. Uncertainty pertaining to these exams is a serious matter of concern for all of us. I urge the authorities to be empathetic towards the students of the nation.#JEEStudentsWantJusticepic.twitter.com/xtMRBe5ilt— Aditya Bhagat (@adityabhagatcg) April 2, 2022
See the other tweets related to the #JEEStudentsWantJustice campaign,
SC has directed to submit the representation for JEE Mains to authorities. Some people already went for their representation, but NTA neglected to accept them.— Tara✨ (@ark_tara) April 2, 2022
NTA has not only ignore the students but also disrespected SC verdict.#JEEStudentsWantJusticepic.twitter.com/vNy8ddSRnf
It is up to the GOI to decide whether they want to give a bright and blooming career to the JEE aspirants or make them suffer for the rest of their lives!#JEEStudentsWantJusticepic.twitter.com/c6XUHgRY2q— NSUI Assam (@NSUIAssam) April 2, 2022
Playing with the future of lakhs of students! @dpradhanbjp@DG_NTA couldn't you understand the hardships of us fighting for nothing wrong! Going to court, sending tweets,depressed at study times..why couldn't you listen to our grievances #JEEStudentsWantJustice— Bhuvaneshmnr (@mnrbhuvanesh) April 1, 2022
