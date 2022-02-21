JeM hybrid terrorist arrested from J&K's Handwara

Srinagar, Feb 21 A hybrid terrorist belonging to the proscribed terrorist outfit JeM has been arrested from J&K's Handwara, officials said on Monday.

Police said based on specific input regarding movement of a terrorist in Rajwar area of Handwara, police, along with personnel of the army's 21 RR and CRPF, established a special joint checkpoint near Sultanpora Bridge in the area.

"During checking of pedestr and vehicles, one suspect on noticing the joint forces tried to flee from spot but was apprehended," a police official said.

He was identified as Ubaid Bashir Wani, resident of Maidan Pora Lolab, Kupwara.

Incriminating materials, arms and ammunition including one pistol with magazine and five pistol rounds were recovered from his possession.

"Preliminary investigation revealed that the accused is a hybrid terrorist of proscribed JeM and working on the direction of his Pakistan handlers across the border. He also confessed that he was in the area to carry out an attack," police said.

A case has been registered and further investigation is in progress.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor