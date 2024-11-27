Jhansi Hospital Fire: Principal Removed, 3 Staff Suspended by UP Govt in Connection With Blaze That Killed 17 Newborns

The Uttar Pradesh government removed the principal of Jhansi's Maharani Laxmi Bai Medical College and suspended three staff members on Wednesday following the release of a report on the November 15 fire that killed 17 babies in the neonatal intensive care unit (NICU).

Deputy Chief Minister Brajesh Pathak, who also oversees the state's health department, issued the orders after a four-member committee, led by Kinjal Singh, Director-General of Medical Education, completed its investigation into the incident.

Based on the committee's findings, the principal, Dr. Narendra Singh Sengar, was removed from his position and reassigned to the Directorate of Medical Education. Chief Medical Superintendent Dr. Sachin Mahur was issued a chargesheet for alleged lapses related to the fire.

Three other staff members were also suspended: Sanjeet Kumar, junior engineer (electrical); Sandhya Rai, NICU ward nursing sister-in-charge; and Dr. Sunita Rathore, chief superintendent.

The fire, which broke out on November 15, tragically claimed the lives of 17 infants. The incident raised concerns over safety protocols and the management of the NICU at the medical college.

