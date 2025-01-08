Jharkhand Accident: Four Killed, Including Three Schoolchildren, in Autorickshaw-Truck Collision in Ramgarh

At least four people, including three schoolchildren, were killed in a accident on Wednesday morning when their autorickshaw collided with a potato-laden truck in Ramgarh district, Jharkhand, police confirmed. Additionally, four students sustained injuries and were rushed to Sadar Hospital for medical treatment, authorities added.

The incident took place near Mathuatand village in the Gola police station area, approximately 50 km from Ranchi, the capital of Jharkhand, around 8 am, according to the police.

"As per the information received so far, three school children who were travelling in the auto were killed and the driver of the vehicle was also killed in the accident," Ramgarh superintendent of police Ajay Kumar said.