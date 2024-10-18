Jharkhand Assembly Election 2024 NDA Seat Sharing: BJP to Contest on 68 Seats, AJSU on 10

The National Democratic Alliance (NDA) revealed their seat-sharing plan for the upcoming Jharkhand assembly election. As per the seat distribution pact, The Bhartiya Janta Party (BJP) will contest on maximum seats while the All Jharkhand Students Union will contest on 10 seats, said co-incharge and Assam CM Himanta Biswa Sarma on Friday, October 18.

"Discussions are going on regarding seat sharing. As of now, All Jharkhand Students Union (AJSU) will contest on 10 seats. Janata Dal (United) on 2 seats and Lok Janshakti Party (LJP) on one seat... BJP will contest on the remaining seats," said CM Sarma.

NDA alliance JDU and LJP will contest in two and one seats, respectively, and BJP will contest on 68 seats. The announcement was made by Assam CM and former Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister and Union Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan, former CM Babulal Marandi and AJSU chief Sudesh Kumar Mahato. The BJP is looking to form a government in Jharkhand by outperforming Link Haryana.

Jharkhand will vote in two phases on November 13 and 20, and the votes will be counted on November 13. The 43 assembly constituencies in the state are set to vote in phase 1 on November 13. The nomination process will continue until October 25, with submissions accepted from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. Scrutiny of the nominations is scheduled for October 28, and the last date for withdrawal is October 30.