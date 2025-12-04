Jharkhand Assembly’s winter session begins tomorrow, Speaker calls for constructive participation

Ranchi, Dec 4 The Winter Session of the Jharkhand Assembly will begin on Friday, and Speaker Rabindra Nath Mahato convened an all-party meeting on its eve.

During the all-party meeting, the Speakers urged both the ruling coalition and the opposition to ensure a productive and orderly session. All parties agreed to cooperate during the session proceedings.

Chief Minister Hemant Soren, Parliamentary Affairs Minister Radha Krishna Kishore, Leader of the Opposition Babulal Marandi, RJD Legislature Party leader Suresh Paswan, LJP-R's Janardan Paswan, AJSU's Nirmal Mahto and CPI-ML's Arup Chatterjee attended the meeting.

Discussions focused on maintaining decorum during debates, ensuring timely legislative business and conducting Question Hour with seriousness.

The five-day session, scheduled from December 5 to 11, is expected to see debates on several key issues. The supplementary budget will be presented on December 8. Question Hour will run for four days, during which the opposition plans to raise a wide range of public issues.

This session also marks one year of the current Hemant Soren government. The opposition, led by the BJP, is preparing to corner the government on allegations of stalled development works, corruption and administrative inaction -- claims outlined in a recently issued "charge sheet" against the state government.

The ruling JMM-Congress alliance, on the other hand, will counter these criticisms by highlighting progress across sectors and showcasing departmental achievements. Several important bills are expected to come up for debate during the session.

While the government is set to present updates on schemes and achievements in rural and urban development, agriculture, health and education, the opposition is likely to focus on issues related to law and order, unemployment, mining operations, corruption, and recruitment.

A heated exchange between the treasury and opposition benches is expected on several issues during the session.

