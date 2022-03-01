Jharkhand Budget 2022: Big announcements are expected to be made for farmers this year

Jharkhand state budget for the financial year 2022-23 will be presented by the state government on 3 March 2022. According to the reports, there are many big announcements to be made for farmers in this year's budget of Jharkhand, it is being said that farmers are expected to get a lot of relief from the budget. Significantly, 9 lakh farmers of the state were to be included in the ambit of loan waiver. Of these, 5 lakh farmers were given relief in the last budget for loan waiver up to Rs 50,000. At the same time, it is expected that a provision of loan waiver up to 1 lakh can be made for four lakh farmers. Apart from these, the additional budget can be allotted to farmers for irrigation, seeds, and other resources.

Not only this the budget will also focus on education and health facilities the report stated. Crores of budgets are expected to be allocated to remove unemployment. The effort of the government will be that every section gets relief from the budget. New schemes can be announced for the people of urban and rural areas. Let us tell you that the government can consider starting many new schemes for the people of urban and rural areas although many announcements are to be made regarding Anganwadi centers, health sub-centers, schools, and colleges. Road construction in rural areas could also be the main aspects of the state government. It is also being said that provision can be made by the government for the renovation of government schools in the budget.



