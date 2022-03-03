Jharkhand Budget 2022: Chief Minister Hemant Soren's wife gives best wishes to the state government ahead of budget

Before the presentation of the budget, at the Chief Minister's residence on Kanke Road, Ranchi today, the wife of Chief Minister Hemant Soren, Mrs. Kalpana Soren gave her best wishes to the state government for presenting a better budget for the people of Jharkhand in the Jharkhand Legislative Assembly.

The Jharkhand budget 2022-23 time has changed now the budget will be table at 12 pm instead of 11 pm due to uproar of the opposition, the assembly proceedings of the assembly have been adjourned till 12:00.

Yesterday the Jharkhand government presented its Economic Survey Report in the Assembly ahead of Budget 2022 in the state. In which it estimated growth of 8.8 percent in its real Gross State Domestic Product (GDP) in the current year.

The Economic Survey detailed that the state has shown adequate resilience to recover from the loss including economic recovery from the effects of the COVID-19 pandemic. The survey report was presented by Finance Minister Rameshwar Oraon said in which he said, ''It is estimated to record 8.8 percent growth in its real Gross State Domestic Product (GDP) the current financial year (2021-22). The GSDP of the state grew at an average annual rate of 8 percent per annum in the first five years of its formation (between 1999-2000 and 2004-05), then at the rate of 6.6 percent between 2004-05 and 2011-12 and at 6.2 percent between 2011-12 and 2018-19.''



