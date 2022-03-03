Jharkhand Budget 2022: FM Rameshwar Oraon has laid the budget of Rs 1 lakh 1 thousand 101 crores

The proceedings of the Jharkhand Legislative Assembly have resumed. Finance Minister Rameshwar Oraon has laid the budget of Rs 1 lakh 1 thousand 101 crores on the Table of the House. During this, he said that development has been hindered due to the Corona epidemic, but facing these obstacles, Jharkhand moved ahead.

Earlier the reports were doing rounds that this year's Jharkhand budget will be beneficial for farmers. The sources reported that around 9 lakh farmers of the state can be included in the ambit of loan waiver in the budget.

The budget will also focus on education and health facilities the report stated. Crores of budgets are expected to be allocated to remove unemployment. The effort of the government will be that every section gets relief from the budget. New schemes can be announced for the people of urban and rural areas.