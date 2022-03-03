Jharkhand Budget 2022: State budget 2022-23 to start shortly

Jharkhand budget for the financial year 2022-23 to start shortly at 11 pm. State Finance Minister Rameshwar Oraon will present the budget in the assembly.

The budget will also focus on education and health facilities the report stated. Crores of budgets are expected to be allocated to remove unemployment. The effort of the government will be that every section gets relief from the budget. New schemes can be announced for the people of urban and rural areas.