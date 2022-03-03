Jharkhand Budget 2022: The proceedings of the House have resumed

The proceedings of the House have resumed. Bandhu Tirkey raised the issue of encroachment on the Sarna site in the House and demanded action on it. So on the other hand, Lambodar Mahto demanded martyr status for those killed in the Jharkhand movement.

Before presenting the budget in the Jharkhand Legislative Assembly, Finance Minister Rameshwar Oraon handed over a copy of the budget to Chief Minister Hemant Soren.

Earlier,The wife of Chief Minister Hemant Soren, Mrs. Kalpana Soren gave her best wishes to the state government for presenting a better budget for the people of Jharkhand in the Jharkhand Legislative Assembly.