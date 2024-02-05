Jharkhand CM Champai Soren To Face Floor Test Today, Section 144 Enforced
The Jharkhand Assembly is set for a pivotal 'floor test' today, February 5, as the ruling alliance led by JMM leader and Chief Minister Champai Soren faces scrutiny. Last week, Jharkhand Mukti Morcha (JMM) leader Hemant Soren's arrest by the Enforcement Directorate in a land fraud case led to the elevation of Champai Soren to the chief minister's position.
Under the banner of the newly formed Mahagathbandhan (grand alliance), Chief Minister Champai Soren's government will undergo the floor test today. Section 144 has been imposed in the vicinity of the Jharkhand Assembly as a precautionary measure, Mint reported.
A special court in Ranchi granted former Jharkhand Chief Minister Hemant Soren permission to participate in the trust vote scheduled for February 5 in the state assembly.
Key Updates:
- Champai Soren formed the government amidst accusations of deliberate delays by the governor. He claims the support of 43 MLAs in the 81-member Jharkhand assembly. The BJP-led NDA holds 29 MLAs in the assembly, comprising 26 from the BJP and three from AJSU.
- Following Hemant Soren's arrest on January 31 by the ED in an alleged land scam case, his close aide Champai Soren approached the governor, asserting the backing of 43 MLAs. However, despite some MLAs not signing the support letter, they remain part of the coalition.
- Reports suggest that some JMM MLAs who did not initially support Champai Soren may abstain from participating in the floor test.
- Former Chief Minister Hemant Soren is expected to be released from jail today to partake in the voting process during the floor test, following the special court's permission granted on Saturday.
- Upon arriving in Ranchi, MLAs from the JMM-led alliance expressed confidence in winning the trust vote, claiming the support of 48 to 50 legislators. JMM lawmaker Mithilesh Thakur asserted that some BJP MLAs also back the 'Mahagathbandhan' in the state.