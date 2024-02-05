Jharkhand CM Champai Soren To Face Floor Test Today, Section 144 Enforced

The Jharkhand Assembly is set for a pivotal 'floor test' today, February 5, as the ruling alliance led by JMM leader and Chief Minister Champai Soren faces scrutiny. Last week, Jharkhand Mukti Morcha (JMM) leader Hemant Soren's arrest by the Enforcement Directorate in a land fraud case led to the elevation of Champai Soren to the chief minister's position.

Under the banner of the newly formed Mahagathbandhan (grand alliance), Chief Minister Champai Soren's government will undergo the floor test today. Section 144 has been imposed in the vicinity of the Jharkhand Assembly as a precautionary measure, Mint reported.

A special court in Ranchi granted former Jharkhand Chief Minister Hemant Soren permission to participate in the trust vote scheduled for February 5 in the state assembly.

Key Updates: