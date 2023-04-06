Chennai(Tamil Nadu)[India], April 6 : Jharkhand education minister Jagarnath Mahato passes away on Thursday in Chennai while undergoing treatment at Chennai. He was 56 years old. Confirming Jagarnath Mahato's demise Jharkhand chief minister Hemant Soren said his demise was irreparable damage.

"Irreparable damage! Our Tiger Jagarnath Da is no more! Today Jharkhand has lost one of its great agitators, a combative, hardworking and popular leaders. Respected Jagarnath Mahato ji passed away during treatment in Chennai. May God give peace to the departed soul and give strength to the bereaved family to bear this difficult hour of grief," Hemant Soren tweeted in Hindi.

Jagarnath Mahato had been undergoing treatment in Chennai since he had been airlifted there after his health deteriorated during the budget session of the Jharkhand assembly last month. He belonged to Jharkhand Mukti Morcha and represented Dumri assembly constituency in the current Jharkhand assembly. He won the assembly elections four times from the Dumri constituency.

Tamil Nadu chief minister M K Stalin also tweeted condoling Jagarnath Mahato's demise.

"Pained to know that Hon'ble Jharkhand Minister for School Education Thiru

@Jagarnathji_mla

who was admitted to a private hospital in Chennai has passed away. I convey my deepest condolences to his bereaved family and Hon'ble Jharkhand Chief Minister

@HemantSorenJMM," M K Stalin tweeted.

After contracting covid his health deteriorated, Jagarnath Mahato had to undergo a lung transplant in Chennai in November 2020. He is survived by a son and four daughters.

On his death, Jharkhand state is observing two-day mourning. Jharkhand state cabinet meeting scheduled to take place today evening has been cancelled after news of his demise came.

Former Jharkhand chief minister and BJP leader Babulal Marandi also conveyed his condolence to the demise of Jagarnath Mahato. "The departure of Jagarnath Ji, who fought like a warrior while defeating the disease for a long time, is very sad. Personally, I had always admired his vitality despite political differences" Babulal Marandi condoled.

