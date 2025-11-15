Jharkhand Guv, CM Hemant Soren lead tributes at Birsa Munda’s birthplace on 150th birth anniversary

Khunti (Jharkhand), Nov 15 Thousands of people visited Ulihatu in Jharkhand, the birthplace of legendary tribal icon Dharti Aba Bhagwan Birsa Munda, on Saturday to pay homage on his 150th birth anniversary.

Jharkhand Governor Santosh Kumar Gangwar, Chief Minister Hemant Soren, Union Tribal Affairs Minister Jual Oram and several dignitaries attended the main commemorative event at the Birsa Munda Complex in Ulihatu.

They also met Birsa Munda’s descendants and felicitated them with shawls and mementoes.

Addressing the gathering, Governor Gangwar said the courage shown by Birsa Munda at a young age in defending the motherland and preserving tribal identity continues to inspire generations.

Chief Minister Hemant Soren said he feels “blessed” each time he visits the birthplace of Birsa Munda.

“It was by following the ideals of ‘Dharti Aba’ that the long struggle for a separate Jharkhand state finally succeeded. We will continue to uphold his ideals and move ahead,” he said.

He added that the state government is implementing several ambitious schemes for the holistic development of tribal and indigenous communities.

“Jharkhand is now a 25-year-old state. With the energy of our youth, we are taking concrete steps to place Jharkhand among the leading states. Rapid progress is underway in education, health, sports, tourism, and infrastructure. Our goal is to bring prosperity to every home and make people partners in the development journey,” he said.

Union Minister Jual Oram said Birsa Munda’s role in the freedom struggle and his fight for tribal rights form an invaluable chapter of India’s civilizational heritage.

“I feel truly honoured to be on this sacred land of Ulihatu. His ideals and sacrifices will forever inspire us,” he said.

MLAs Vikas Singh Munda, Ramsurya Munda, Sudip Gudiya, Chief Secretary Avinash Kumar, Birsa Munda’s descendant Sukhram Munda, and a large number of villagers and officials were present at the ceremony.

Jharkhand is also celebrating the 25th anniversary of its formation today. The state came into existence on this day in 2000, after being carved out of 18 districts of Bihar, becoming the 28th state of the Indian Union. The date was chosen deliberately to coincide with the birth anniversary of Bhagwan Birsa Munda.

