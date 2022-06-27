Jharkhand Health Minister boycotts Centre's mega health camp in Khunti

Jharkhand Health Minister Banna Gupta on Sunday boycotted the mega health camp organized in Khunti by the Union Tribal Affairs Ministry as Chief Minister Hemant Soren was not invited to the programme.

Gupta said that he boycotted the programme as the poster of the state's CM Hemant Soren was missing from the event.

While talking toin Ranchi, Gupta said, "We went to the health camp in Khunti, it was a mega camp which was held by the Centre. There's a federal structure in the country but they didn't even put up a picture of the state's CM, it's politics, that's why I boycotted the programme."

Union Tribal Affairs Minister Arjun Munda was the chief guest of the event.

Governor Ramesh Bais had also attended the programme.

( With inputs from ANI )

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor