Jharkhand: Juvenile apprehended for raping minor in Khunti

Local police have arrested a 12-year old juvenile on Sunday for allegedly raping a minor girl in the Torpa district of Jharkhand.

According to the police, the accused of the incident (that took place on Saturday) has been sent to a correction home in Ranchi.

"The victim (five years old) had gone to buy a cold drink from the nearby shop, where the accused found her alone and allegedly raped her," Khunti Police informed.

A case has been registered under the relevant sections of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) and Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act.

Further investigation into the matter is underway.

( With inputs from ANI )

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor