Jharkhand Minister Alamgir Alam Arrested by ED in Money Laundering Probe

The Enforcement Directorate (ED) arrested Jharkhand Minister and Congress leader Alamgir Alam on Wednesday in connection with a money laundering case. This development follows a nine-hour interrogation by the central probe agency at its zonal headquarters in Ranchi on Tuesday.

ED arrests Jharkhand Minister and Congress leader Alamgir Alam in connection with a huge cash recovery from the household help of his PS Sanjeev Lal. pic.twitter.com/0GxcZkrmc1 — ANI (@ANI) May 15, 2024

The ED's action comes after a raid on May 6 at the apartment of Jahangir Alam, the house help of Alamgir Alam's personal secretary Sanjeev Lal. During the raid, over Rs 37 crore in cash was recovered. Both Jahangir Alam and Sanjeev Lal were arrested subsequent to the raid.

These raids are part of an ongoing investigation into a money laundering case involving Virendra K Ram, a former chief engineer of the Jharkhand Rural Development Department who was arrested last year. The investigation is focused on alleged irregularities in the implementation of departmental schemes.

The raid also uncovered counting machines used to tally the unaccounted cash, primarily in Rs 500 denominations. Additionally, jewellery was seized from Jahangir Alam's flat during the operation.

Alamgir Alam, aged 70, was summoned to the ED's zonal office in Ranchi for his statement under the Prevention of Money Laundering Act (PMLA).