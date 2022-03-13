Jharkhand: MLA Saryu Roy meets CM Kejriwal, Sisodia at Delhi airport

Independent MLA from Jharkhand Saryu Roy on Sunday met Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal and his deputy Manish Sisodia at Delhi airport ahead of their departure for Amritsar.

Sharing photos of his meeting with the AAP leaders, Roy tweeted in Hindi, "I met Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal and Deputy CM Manish Sisodia, who are on their way to Amritsar for a roadshow, at Delhi airport. We held a discussion on various topics and old memories were also shared. I have asked for a formal appointment with them on my next visit to Delhi."

Roy, a former BJP member and Cabinet minister in the Jharkhand government, had defeated former CM Raghubar Das in the 2019 Assembly elections.

( With inputs from ANI )

