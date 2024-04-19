Jharkhand Plant Fire: Major Blaze Engulfs NTPC Plant in Chatra (Watch Video)

In a concerning turn of events, a fire has broken out at the National Thermal Power Corporation (NTPC) plant located in Chatra, Jharkhand. The incident has triggered an immediate response from authorities, with efforts underway to contain the blaze and assess the extent of damage.

VIDEO | Fire breaks out at #NTPC plant in Chatra, #Jharkhand. More details are awaited.



As the situation unfolds, authorities are expected to provide additional updates and insights into the incident, shedding light on the cause of the fire, the extent of damage, and any ensuing consequences. The fire incident is likely to disrupt operations at the NTPC plant, potentially affecting power generation in the region. Efforts to restore normalcy and resume operations will depend on the severity of the damage inflicted by the fire.

