Jharkhand Train Derailment: Two Wagons of Goods Train Derail Near Tupkadih Station in Bokaro; 15 Trains Diverted (Watch Video)

Two wagons of a goods train derailed near Tupkadih station in Jharkhand's Bokaro, disrupting train services, an official reported on Thursday. As a result, 15 trains have been diverted along the affected route, the official added.

#WATCH | Bokaro, Jharkhand: A goods train detached in two, with two of its wagons overturning after derailment between Tupkadih and Rajabera sections. Train movement affected. Restoration work is underway.



A 15-member team of RPF Bokaro present at the spot.

"Two wagons of a goods train carrying a steel consignment derailed near Tupkadih station in Bokaro district around 9 PM last night. We have diverted 15 trains, including 14 express trains," said Sumit Narula, Divisional Railway Manager (DRM) of the Adra division, South Eastern Railway, as reported by PTI.

The goods train, carrying a steel consignment from Bokaro Steel Plant, overturned on the main line between Tupkadih and Bokaro stations. The derailment occurred near the northern cabin yard of Tupkadih station, disrupting train movement on the Bokaro-Gomo section. "One of the affected lines has been restored, and efforts are underway to repair the other line to ensure smooth traffic flow," said Sumit Narula, Divisional Railway Manager (DRM).