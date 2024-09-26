Mumbai Local Train Update: Central and Western Line Services Return to Normal Following Rain Disruptions

After experiencing significant disruptions due to heavy rainfall, local train services on the Central and Western lines in Mumbai have returned to normal operations. The city faced intense downpours that caused delays and cancellations, affecting commuters across the region. Mumbai local train services were on Wednesday night hit as Mumbai rains continued to lash city and its adjoining areas as the Indian Meteorological Department (IMD) upgraded its orange alert for Mumbai city and its neighbouring districts to a red alert till 8.30 am on Thursday.

#CRUpdates at 8.30 am on 26.09.2024.

Local trains on all corridors of the Mumbai Suburban network of Central Railway are running normally. — Central Railway (@Central_Railway) September 26, 2024

Authorities have worked diligently to clear the tracks and ensure safety, resulting in a swift restoration of services. Commuters can now rely on regular train schedules, alleviating the chaos caused by the weather.Parts of Mumbai also witnessed water-logging. On Wednesday the Andheri Subway was closed for traffic twice, for a brief period. The BKC-Chunabhatti connector road also witnessed water-logging.

Several suburbs of Mumbai have been receiving significant rain from Wednesday afternoon, with Mulund and its surroundings experiencing the heaviest rainfall, inundating low-lying areas, sources said. The BMC announced that all schools and colleges in Mumbai would remain closed on Thursday, September 26.IMD issued a red alert for Thane, Palghar, and Raigad districts, while Ratnagiri district is under alert for September 26. This indicates the potential for severe weather conditions that could impact daily life and safety.