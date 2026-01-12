Jharkhand’s megalithic heritage to be showcased at Davos conference

Ranchi, Jan 12 Jharkhand’s millennia-old megalithic culture is set to be presented on the global stage. A government delegation led by Chief Minister Hemant Soren is preparing to showcase the region’s ancient stone structures, cave paintings and distinctive landscapes at the World Economic Forum (WEF) in Davos, Switzerland, later this month.

The delegation will present detailed documents on Jharkhand’s megalithic sites to the international community, to initiate concrete steps towards securing global recognition and protection for these ancient structures as world heritage sites.

Following the Davos visit, the delegation will travel to the United Kingdom as well.

This will be the first time the Jharkhand government is participating in the WEF annual meeting. According to the official schedule, the delegation will depart from Jharkhand on January 18 and take part in international engagements until January 26.

After Davos, the Chief Minister and accompanying officials will visit London and Oxford, where they will participate in programmes related to investment promotion and policy cooperation.

As per information released by the state government’s public relations department, Jharkhand will present itself at Davos with the theme of “harmony with nature and development”.

The delegation will engage in discussions across various sessions focussing on investment opportunities, mineral resources, industrial infrastructure, energy transition, tourism and sustainable development.

Alongside economic engagement, Jharkhand’s rich cultural and natural heritage will be showcased to a global audience.

The megalithic structures found across Singhbhum, Hazaribagh and adjoining regions are considered not only historically significant but are also believed to be linked to astronomical phenomena such as the movement of the sun and the calculation of day and night.

The megalithic sites in the Pakri Barwadih area of Hazaribagh have often been compared to Stonehenge, a prehistoric megalithic structure on Salisbury Plain in Wiltshire, England.

Experts suggest that these ancient structures reflect a shared understanding of early human civilisation, where time, nature and the cosmos were expressed through stone architecture.

During the UK leg of the tour, CM Soren will also deliver a special lecture and participate in an interactive session at the Blavatnik School of Government, University of Oxford.

The Jharkhand government believes the international outreach will be a significant step towards gaining global recognition not only for the state’s economic potential but also for its unique and ancient megalithic heritage.

