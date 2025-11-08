J&K: AK-47 rifle recovered from doctor’s locker in Anantnag

Srinagar, Nov 8 Police on Saturday recovered an AK-47 rifle from the locker of a doctor in J&K’s Anantnag district.

An official said that police, with assistance from the Joint Interrogation Centre (JIC) Anantnag, seized the weapon at the college premises and have detained the individual for interrogation.

“The doctor has been identified as Adeel Ahmad Rather, son of Abdul Majeed Rather, and a resident of Qazigund in Anantnag. He had been serving as a senior resident doctor at GMC Anantnag until October 24, 2024,” he said.

The official pointed out that an AK-47 rifle was discovered in the personal locker of Dr Rather at GMC Anantnag.

“The detained doctor and the seized rifle are now in the custody of Srinagar Police,” he said.

He said that a case has been registered in connection with the recovery. The FIR includes charges under sections 7/25 of the Arms Act and sections 13, 28, 38, and 39 of the Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act.

“The investigation is currently being conducted by the Srinagar Police along with the JIC Anantnag. Authorities are focused on questioning the doctor to establish the circumstances and any possible motives,” he said.

The official emphasised that Dr Rather has been detained for further investigation and all necessary legal procedures are being followed as part of the inquiry.

“The investigation is still ongoing, and any forward linkages are being tracked down,” he said.

J&K police and the security forces are carrying out aggressive anti-terrorist operations to target terrorists, their Over Ground Workers (OGWs) and sympathisers.

