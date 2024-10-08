J&K Assembly Election 2024 Results: CPI(M) Leader M Y Tarigami Wins Kulgam Seat for Fifth Consecutive Term

Jammu and Kashmir Assembly Election Result 2024: Senior Communist Party of India (Marxist) leader Mohamad Yousuf Tarigami has secured his fifth consecutive victory in the Kulgam constituency by defeating independent candidate Sayar Reshi in the 2024 Jammu and Kashmir Assembly elections. Tarigami won with 33,634 votes, while Reshi garnered 25,796 votes. A total of ten candidates contested the Kulgam seat.

Kulgam, J&K: In a historic fifth consecutive win comrade Md. Yousuf Tarigami keeps the red flag of the CPI(M) flying high!

He defeated his nearest rival supported by the Jamaat-e-Islami and a host of other reactionary organisations by over 8,000 votes.

Tarigami, a prominent figure in Jammu and Kashmir politics, has previously represented Kulgam in the Legislative Assembly in 1996, 2002, 2008, and 2014. He also serves as the convenor and spokesperson for the People’s Alliance for Gupkar Declaration and is a member of the central committee of the CPI(M).

Influenced by Abdul Kabir Wani of Chawalgam, Tarigami’s political journey began at the age of 18 in 1967 when he and his friend Ghulam Nabi Malik organized a protest to demand an increase in the intake capacity at Anantnag Degree College. His activism took a significant turn the same year when he was imprisoned for championing farmers' rights against the forcible procurement of rice.