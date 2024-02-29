J&K braces up for heavy rain & snow

Srinagar, Feb 29 J&K braced up for another spell of heavy rain and snow beginning Thursday night as weather office issued adverse advisory to people.

A Meteorological MeT office statement said that a wet spell is beginning in the union territory from February 29 evening.

Rain and snow over widespread areas is expected to occur till March 3. Weather will show signs of improvement from March 4 onwards.

People living in avalanche prone areas are advised not to venture out unnecessarily.

Srinagar had 2.1, Gulmarg minus 5.6 and Pahalgam minus 4.4 as the minimum temperature.

Leh town in Ladakh region had minus 8.1, Kargil minus 12.8 and Drass as minus 17.9 as the minimum temperature.

Jammu city had 9.5, Katra 8.6, Batote 4.3, Bhaderwah 1.4 and Banihal 5.4 as the minimum temperature.

