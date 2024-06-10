J&K Bus Terror Attack: LG Announces Rs 10 Lakh Ex-Gratia For Families of Martyred Victims

Jammu and Kashmir Lt Governor Manoj Sinha has approved an ex-gratia of Rs 10 lakh each for the next of kin of those killed in the terror attack on a bus in Reasi district, an official spokesman said on Monday. Sinha has also approved Rs 50,000 each for those injured, the spokesman said. Terrorists opened fire at the bus carrying pilgrims in Reasi district on Sunday, killing nine and injuring 41 others.

The 53-seater bus, on its way from the Shiv Khori temple to Katra, veered off the road following the barrage of gunfire and fell into a deep gorge near the Teryath village of Poni area. The spokesman said a control room has been created by the district administration to provide all necessary assistance to those affected. Efforts are on to neutralise the perpetrators of the terror attack, the spokesman said. Pakistan-based LeT’s front TRF took credit for the attack on Sunday.

According to reports, TRF took credit for the attack to show that the strike was done by homegrown terrorists and not by Islamists from across the border, Hindustan Times reported. The Indian Army and other security personnel have launched a search operation for terrorists involved in the attack. The search operations are helmed by the Indian Army, with the aid of the State Disaster Response Force members. Drones have been deployed to comb through the nearby forests where the terrorists are suspected to be hiding. The attack was deliberately carried out on the swearing-in day of the Modi 3.0 regime and around 12 jihadists were involved in the attack, the publication reported. The perpetrators moved into Rajouri-Poonch forests in groups of three or two in the Jammu region, it said.

