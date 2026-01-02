J&K Crime Branch files charge sheet against 108 for embezzling govt funds

Srinagar, Jan 2 The J&K Crime Branch said on Friday that it has filed a charge sheet against 108 people in a case pertaining to the embezzlement of government funds.

A statement by Crime Branch Kashmir said, “The Economic Offences Wing (EOW), Srinagar of the Crime Branch has submitted the charge sheet in FIR No. 25/2018 under Sections 409, 420, 467, 468, 471, 201 and 120-B of the Ranbir Penal Code (RPC) read with Section 5(2) of the Prevention of Corruption Act before the Hon’ble Court of Special Judge, Anti-Corruption, Baramulla."

The charge sheet has been filed against 108 accused in connection with a major case involving the embezzlement of government funds and illegal appointments in the Electric Division Sumbal.

The accused include 15 Executive Engineers, six Assistant Accounts Officers, one Accounts Assistant, six Head Assistants, four Senior Assistants (including the kingpin Mushtaq Ahmad Malik, son of Sonaullah Malik, a resident of Aragam, Bandipora), four Junior Assistants and one Orderly, all of whom were posted in the Electric Division Sumbal.

The charge sheet also names 25 officers and officials of the J&K Bank, Branch Sumbal Sonawari, besides 46 fake employees who were illegally appointed.

The case was registered following credible information that the Drawing and Disbursing Officer (DDO), in connivance with other officials of the department and bank officials, fraudulently drew crores of rupees from government accounts and facilitated fake appointments.

“Investigation established large-scale commission of offences, including diversion of government funds. During the investigation, crores of rupees were recovered from the accused kingpin, Mushtaq Ahmad Malik and were later deposited into the Government Treasury. It further emerged that substantial amounts were transferred to multiple bank accounts of the accused, including savings accounts and term deposits, along with accrued interest," the statement said.

The government had accorded sanction for prosecution against the accused persons, and accordingly, a charge sheet was submitted before the competent court for judicial adjudication, the statement added.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor