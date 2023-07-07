J&K: CSIR Indian Institute of Integrative Medicine empowers labourers in Lavender farming in southern Pulwama district

Pulwama (Jammu and Kashmir) [India], July 7 : The field station of the CSIR Indian Institute of Integrative Medicine, located in Bonera, is playing a crucial role in promoting and expanding lavender cultivation in the picturesque southern district of Pulwama. Through their dedicated efforts, they are empowering local labourers and revolutionising agricultural practices in the region.

Lavender, known for its captivating fragrance and versatile uses, has gained popularity as a crop worldwide. Recognising its potential in Jammu and Kashmir, the CSIR Indian Institute of Integrative Medicine has actively engaged in research and development to harness the benefits of lavender farming.

By collaborating with local farmers and providing them with technical expertise, the institute has successfully brought lavender cultivation to the forefront of the agricultural industry in Pulwama. This initiative has not only created new opportunities for the region but also contributed to the overall socio-economic development of the local community.

The labourers working on the lavender farm are experiencing a significant improvement in their livelihoods. Many of them previously relied on traditional farming practices that yielded limited returns. With the introduction of lavender cultivation, they now have access to a high-value crop that fetches better market prices.

The CSIR Indian Institute of Integrative Medicine has conducted extensive research on lavender varieties suitable for the climatic conditions of Jammu and Kashmir. Through careful selection and breeding, they have developed robust and disease-resistant lavender plants, ensuring successful harvests for the farmers.

Further, the institute has imparted advanced agricultural techniques and best practices to the labourers, enabling them to maximise their yield and optimise the quality of lavender oil and other lavender-based products. This knowledge transfer has not only enhanced productivity but has also empowered the farmers with valuable skills for sustainable agriculture.

The director of the CSIR Indian Institute of Integrative Medicine said, "Our aim is to create a lavender revolution in Jammu and Kashmir, transforming the lives of farmers and boosting the economy. Lavender farming has tremendous potential, and we are committed to supporting the local community in capitalizing on this opportunity."

The success of lavender cultivation in the southern Pulwama district has garnered attention from other regions in Jammu and Kashmir.

Farmers and agricultural enthusiasts are now eager to adopt lavender farming, recognising its profitability and ecological benefits.

With the continued efforts of the CSIR Indian Institute of Integrative Medicine and the dedication of local farmers and labourers, the lavender industry in Jammu and Kashmir is poised for remarkable growth. This collaborative endeavor is not only diversifying the agricultural landscape but also positioning the region as a key player in the lavender market.

