J&K govt completes audit of departmental websites, decommissions 35 portals

Jammu, Dec 20 The Jammu and Kashmir government on Saturday said it has completed an audit of all its departmental websites and decommissioned 35 portals after declaring them "redundant", as part of a major push to strengthen cybersecurity across government systems.

Secretary, IT Department, Piyush Singla said that 'Endpoint Detection and Response' and 'Unified Endpoint Management' solutions have been deployed across the Civil Secretariat complexes in Jammu and Srinagar, securing nearly 5,100 devices. He added that another 15,000 devices in head of department offices are slated to be brought under the security framework by January 2026.

Singla said 28 departments have begun a census of IT assets after nominating users, while 14 departments have been directed to expedite the process to ensure complete asset mapping.

He said the adoption of official government email IDs has also seen a sharp rise, with the user base reaching 1.81 lakh and about 35,000 users added since May.

The senior official shared the details at a meeting chaired by Chief Secretary Atal Dulloo here to review progress under the Cyber Security Action Plan being implemented across the Union Territory.

Stressing the need for a holistic and robust protection mechanism for IT assets, the Chief Secretary directed all concerned drawing and disbursing officers (DDOs) to complete the inventorisation of IT assets on the e-SAM portal within the next month to strengthen monitoring and security of government resources.

Officials said the audit was undertaken not only because several portals had become redundant, but also to ensure protection against hackers and those involved in hi-tech cyber crimes.

Experts believe cybersecurity has become critical as governments, businesses and public institutions increasingly rely on digital systems.

According to experts, strong cyber safeguards protect sensitive data, prevent service disruptions, and defend against hacking and fraud, ensuring public trust, operational continuity and national security in an increasingly connected and threat-prone digital environment.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor