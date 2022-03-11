J&K helicopter crash: No word on safety of pilots yet

Srinagar, March 11 The Indian Army helicopter that crashed on Friday in the Gurez area of Jammu and Kashmir near the Line of Control (LoC) had gone to airlift an ailing BSF trooper. There was, however, no official word on the safety of the two pilots onboard the crashed helicopter.

A police officer told reporters that there was a pilot and a co-pilot in the helicopter when it crashed into the snowbound area.

"There is no confirmation still if the pilots ejected safely or suffered casualty in the crash.

"Rescue team has been sent to the site and as the area is heavily snowbound, the rescuers were yet to reach the spot," the officer said.

