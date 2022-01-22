J&K: Indian Army's 'Khariyat patrol' ready to help future moms

The Indian Army, under its 'Khariyat patrol', stationed a lady medical officer at Kashmir's Dudi to take care of pregnant ladies during the ongoing harsh winter season.

The medical officer on Saturday conducted a Khariyat patrol in Dudi village to inquire about thewell-being of the villagers especially pregnant ladies and other women, girls and children, stated the Army. The Doctor carried out a medical examination of pregnant ladies, examined other villagers including children and also distributed medicines.

In the harsh winter months, pregnant ladies face a lot of hardships in terms of medical care and the situation gets aggravated in places like the Macchal Sector, which gets cut off from the rest of the Valley frequently during snow spells.

According to the Indian Army, Khariyat patrols would continue with the lady doctor in future with a special focus on addressing the medical needs of pregnant ladies in the valley.

( With inputs from ANI )

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor