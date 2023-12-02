J&K: KPDCL to frame criminal charges against consumers for power theft

Srinagar, Dec 2 Kashmir Power Distribution Corporation Limited (KPDCL) on Saturday warned consumers to avoid hooking, bypassing of meters and exceeding overload failing which KPDCL will file criminal charges under relevant provisions of the Electricity Act.

“We will soon start sharing details of consumers who have pending energy dues in lakhs. We will also expose hookers who have the temerity to openly use power unauthorisedly. FIRs will be lodged against those persons who physically assault KPDCL staff for performing official duties,” KPDCL Spokesperson said.

He said that KPDCL has conducted a whopping 10,465 inspections and disconnected over 11,000 consumers in the last 10 days of November.

He said that KPDCL has also realized revenue of Rs 85.24 crore, including power receipts, in the same period, with highest remittances of Rs 16.42 crore recorded on November 28 alone.

The KPDCL Spokesperson also confirmed rampant hooking of lines on bare conductors in metered areas and exceeding energy use beyond agreed load by flat-rated consumers across Kashmir Division.

“During inspection overdrive, a penalty of Rs 1.03 crore was imposed on consumers found involved in power theft across all 6 O&M Circles in the last 10 days of November. As many as 995 connections were regularised and 2120 KW load added,” the spokesman said.

