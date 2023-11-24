J&K L-G, Army commander & DGP lay wreaths on fallen soldiers

Jammu, Nov 24 J&K Lt. Governor Manoj Sinha, General Officer Commanding-in-Chief (GoC-in-C) of Northern Command Lt. Gen Upendra Dwivedi and the state police chief R.R. Swain paid floral tributes to the five Army personnel killed in Rajouri operation.

The nearly 30-hour long operation in the Kalakote area of Rajouri left five Army personnel and two foreign terrorists of Lashkar-e-Taiba (LeT) dead in a fierce gunfight between the security forces and terrorists.

The bodies of the five martyred soldiers were brought to Jammu where a wreath laying ceremony was held at the Army’s general hospital.

L-G Manoj Sinha, GoC-in-C of northern commander Lt. General Upendra Dwivedi, DGP (J&K) R.R. Swain and other officers laid wreaths on the bodies of the martyrs.

Before being brought to Jammu city, a wreath laying function was also organised by the Army at the Army hospital in Rajouri town.

Commanding officer of Romeo Force, senior police and civil administration officials laid wreaths and paid tributes to the martyred men.

Those who made the supreme sacrifice in this operation include Captain M.V. Pranjal (63 RR) of Mangalore (Karnataka), Captain Shubham Gupta (9 Para) of Agra (Uttar Pradesh), Havaldar Abdul Majid (Para) of Ajote in Poonch (J&K), Lance Naik Sanjay Bist of Halli Padli area of Nainital (Uttarakhand) and Paratrooper Sachin Laur of Aligarh (Uttar Pradesh).

Captain Pranjal is survived by his wife Aditi G., while Capt. Gupta leaves behind his father Basant Kumar Gupta.

Havaldar Majid is survived by his wife Sagera Bi and three children, while Lance Naik Bisht leaves behind mother, Manju Devi and Paratrooper Laur leaves behind mother, Bhagvati Devi.

